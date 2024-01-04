Saifuddin: Home, Human Resources Ministries committed to improving management of foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): The Home Ministry (KDN) and the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) are committed to improving the management of foreign workers in the country, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail .

He said that issues involving the shared scope of both ministries were discussed during his meeting with Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong in Putrajaya yesterday.

He stated that the discussion also covered cases of exploitation of foreign workers.

“The meeting this evening focused on issues involving the shared scope of KDN and KSM, namely the management of foreign workers.

“The hot issue involving the exploitation of foreign workers was a serious topic discussed, along with the way forward for 2024 related to improvements in the management of foreign workers in Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the meeting also touched on several other related matters, and they agreed to issue a joint media statement soon to provide clarification on issues raised.

Previously, Sim was reported as saying that he would hold discussions with KDN on the issue of foreign workers soon, including proposing to place matters related to this group under the jurisdiction of just one ministry.

He stated that he had requested a meeting with Saifuddin Nasution to discuss about the policies on management of foreign workers in Malaysia in detail, especially regarding the jurisdictions of both ministries, before making an announcement on the matter after the discussion. – Bernama