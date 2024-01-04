Sarawak Bomba to replace five ageing K9 unit dogs for RM124,000 each

SERIAN (Jan 4): Five K9 unit dogs of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) are set to be replaced this year, said its director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

According to him, the current dogs have served for seven years with Bomba and their ageing may lead to a decline in their abilities, thus, this move is necessary to enhance the efficiency of the department’s operations.

“As of now, we have five dogs, consisting of two for forensics, two for wilderness, and one for cadaver detection, all of which play crucial roles in our operations,” he said.

“For this replacement initiative, the government has allocated approximately RM12 million,” he told the press when met at the Serian fire station here today.

The allocated funds would be utilised to acquire new dogs to strengthen the department’s capabilities, he said.

“Purchasing a new dog costs around RM124,000, and considering their service period, this year is dedicated to renewing our canine assets,” he added.

Khirudin also advocated for the creation of an additional discipline under the Sarawak Bomba’s K9 Unit, known as ‘Urban Search and Rescue’ (Urban SAR).

This fourth discipline aims to enhance Bomba’s capabilities, especially in unpredictable situations like building collapses.

Earlier, Khirudin paid last tribute to Cliff, a K9 unit dog under Sarawak Bomba, which had been in service since December 2018 during a farewell ceremony at the station.

The English Springer Spaniel from the United Kingdom, specialised in cadaver detection, demonstrated exceptional efficiency during incidents such as the CityONE Megamall explosion and the discovery of a body along a riverbank.