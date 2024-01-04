Sarawak Energy honoured with 20 awards at 41st MSOSH Awards

PETALING JAYA (Jan 4): Sarawak Energy Bhd (Sarawak Energy) made its mark at the 41st MSOSH Occupational Safety and Health Awards (MSOSH Award) ceremony held recently with a total of 20 awards.

Commenting on the awards, Sarawak Energy’s senior vice president for Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Marconi Madai said the multiple accolades highlighted the group’s commitment towards excellence in occupational safety and health (OSH).

“We are honoured to be recognised by MSOSH and these awards not only acknowledge our achievements but also reflect our relentless pursuit of the highest standards of safety.

“At Sarawak Energy, we firmly believe that a sustainable safety and health management system is the cornerstone to success. These awards inspire us to continually elevate our OSH practices, ensuring that everybody goes home safely,” said Marconi.

Sarawak Energy’s Murum Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) and its Sibu Regional Office were both honoured with one of the MSOSH Award’s highest accolades – the Gold Merit Award.

In its first participation in the awards, Balingian Energy Minerals received the Gold Class I Award – the only coal mining company in Malaysia to earn this recognition.

Other entities under Sarawak Energy that were honoured as Gold Class I Award winners include Batang Ai Hydro Power Generation, Bakun Hydro Power Generation, Sejingkat Power Corporation, Mukah Power Generation, Miri Power Station, Limbang Power Station, Lawas Power Station, Miri Regional Office, and Kuching Regional Office.

Balingian Power Generation, Kuching Power Station, Tg Kidurong Power Station, Sri Aman Office, Sarikei Office, Bintulu Regional Office, and Limbang Office each received a Gold Class II Award while Mukah Petian Office won a Silver Award.

Around 2,000 people attended the event, which saw participation from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Social Security Organisation, Petronas, Petron, FGV Holdings Berhad, LOTTE Chemical Titan (M) Sdn Bhd, Pengurusan Air Selangor and other large enterprises.

The ceremony was officiated by then-Minister for Human Resources V Sivakumar. In attendance were DOSH director general Mohd Hatta Zakaria, MSOSH Award 2023 chairman Mohammad Mahathir Mohamed Younous, and MSOSH president Ahmad Fakhrul Anuar Ismail.

Besides Marconi, Sarawak Energy was also represented at the event by Sarawak Energy Resources chief operating officer Alvin Lim, HSE general manager Robin Tigai, Corporate Security general manager Shirin Jai and employees from various departments.

The MSOSH Award serves as a significant benchmark for good OSH practices in Malaysia. Companies vying for the award are subject to stringent document and site verification audits conducted by a panel of qualified and dedicated auditors.

These audits are then carefully considered by the MSOSH Technical Committee based on their capabilities and competencies relevant to their respective award categories.

Introduced in 1982, the annual MSOSH Award is presented by the Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) to organisations in Malaysia that have achieved commendable OSH performance and shown marked improvement in their OSH processes through sustainable safety and health management systems.