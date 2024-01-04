Sarawak only state to help borrowers repay PTPTN loans, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Jan 4): Sarawak is a pioneer in helping borrowers to repay National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the state government has spent over RM90 million to help Sarawakian borrowers repay 30 per cent of their loans.

“Sarawak has pioneered the approach to assist Sarawakians in repaying certain portions of their PTPTN loan.

“And if we look at other places in the country, or even at national level, such initiative has yet to be implemented,” he said in response to Yayasan Sarawak handing over RM90.42 million to PTPTN recently to assist borrowers from the state.

He said the initiative has benefited more than 22,000 students from across the state.

“This is one of the noble initiatives by the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, to assist PTPTN borrowers (from Sarawak), who were hard hit during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

“They faced difficulties in getting a decent job and one that matches the programme that they took in university or institution of higher learning,” he said.

Dr Annuar pointed out this was why the state government initiated the major move in 2019 and successfully implemented it in 2021.

“These hard-pressed students are assisted by the state government to repay the 30 per cent of their remaining PTPTN loan, on condition that they (borrowers) had already cleared 30 per cent of their loan,” he explained.

“The initiative involved a huge budget, but the state government sees this as part of its efforts in developing human capital and grooming talent development.”

He added the RM90.42 million payment to PTPTN followed a memorandum of understanding on March 5, 2021, which was a collaborative incentive for repaying the remaining loans of Sarawakian PTPTN borrowers.