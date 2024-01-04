Sarawakian academy’s dancers bag 6 gold medals, 46 awards at Hong Kong championship

KUCHING (Jan 4): Dancers from Tyng Dance Academy (TDA) here emerged victorious at the recently concluded Hong Kong Open Dancesport Championship.

They clinched an impressive 46 awards, including a remarkable six gold medals, during the competition on Dec 19-29.

Claudin Tay Jiayen stood out with four gold medals and one silver.

Joining her in gold-winning glory were Janice Liaw Qian Ning and Jayda Chang Xu Ern, who also received additional accolades.

The academy’s formidable delegation, consisting nine exceptional athletes aged six to 18, fearlessly embraced the challenge posed by 674 participants from various countries, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Mongolia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Sarawak’s dancers displayed indomitable spirit and skill, bringing home the six gold medals (championship titles), 11 silver medals, and six bronze medals.

In addition to the medals, the team secured five fourth-place finishes, 10 fifth-place finishes, six sixth-place finishes, and two seventh-place finishes, further solidifying their presence on the international stage.