Security guard on duty at Sibu public library dies after complaining of breathing difficulty

SIBU (Jan 4): A 56-year-old security guard died after complaining of breathing difficulty in front of a public library at Jalan Mantis here today.

A statement from the Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu said they received a call from a public member of the incident around 7.05am before rushing a team of four personnel to the location.

The caller said the security guard had complained of breathing difficulty before falling unconscious while on duty at the library.

At the location, APM personnel conducted an early assessment.

“A check found the man had no pulse. Paramedics from Sibu Hospital later pronounced the man identified as Raymond Bungkong dead at 8.14am,” the statement said, adding that the case was later handed over to the police for further action.