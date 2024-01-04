SUPP Pending distributes Covid-19 test kits to SPM candidates

KUCHING (Jan 4): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pending branch has distributed Covid-19 test kits for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates from the schools in the constituency, amidst the rising Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

The initiative, according to SUPP Pending in a press statement, aimed to create a safe, healthy environment and safeguard the candidates during the examination period which is scheduled to take place from Jan 8 to March 7.

“Through early detection, we can promptly identify and isolate infected individuals, while at the same time, minimise the spread of virus and its potential impact on other candidates,” it said.

“At this critical juncture, maintaining adequate hydration is crucial for normal brain and body functions,” it added.

It also advised all SPM candidates to ensure sufficient intake of water and vitamins to maintain energy and concentration during the examinations.

“A balanced and moderate revision routine is equally important so as to avoid excessive fatigue and ensure effective review,” it stressed.

“With optimistic mindset, we believe you can overcome all challenges and embrace a bright future,” said SUPP Pending, in expressing its solidarity towards the SPM candidates.