S’wak Bomba director: Precautions taken to control underground gas fire in Simunjan

KUCHING (Jan 4): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has taken all necessary precautions to ensure that an underground gas fire at Jalan Perak in Simunjan remains under control.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman when contacted today said they are monitoring the area closely for safety purposes.

“Based on our ground commander’s assessment, the situation there is under control,” he said.

He added that the matter has been referred to the Department of Mineral and Geoscience for further investigation.

The underground gas fire is believed to have originated from a geological survey site and was reported to Bomba on Dec 29.

A Bomba team dispatched to the location on the night of Dec 29 used foam to suppress and control the fire.

However, the fire reignited the next morning, prompting Bomba to erect a barrier to prevent the public from approaching the area.