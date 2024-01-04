S’wak Forest Dept issues carbon study permit to Kuala Rajang board

KUCHING (Jan 4): A carbon study permit (CSP) has been issued by the Sarawak Forest Department (SFD) to the Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Islam Kuala Rajang (LAKIKR).

In a statement today, SFD said the presentation of the permit was held at the LAKIKR office in Petra Jaya here today.

SFD director Datu Hamden Mohammad handed over the CSP to permit holder Bajuri Jauji, who is also LAKIKR treasurer, in the event witnessed by State Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh, who is also LAKIKR board chairman.

Also present during this momentous occasion were other LAKIKR board members and senior SFD officers.

In his speech, Hamden congratulated LAKIKR for its initiative to respond to the calls made by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in encouraging people to participate in carbon trading activities.

“This shows that LAKIKR is committed in enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability,” he said.

The CSP-2.003/2023 was the first ever permit granted to a body based in Sarawak and also the first of its kind for Bakau area.

This CSP for Bakau involved an area of 30,197 hectares and it allows LAKIKR to conduct forest carbon study in order to come up with a project design document (PDD) which will facilitate its application for a forest carbon licence in line with the Forest Carbon Activity Rules 2022.

Hamden said the PDD would also need to meet international standards to enable LAKIKR to participate in carbon trading.