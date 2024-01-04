Three airguns seized, suspect detained in Kota Marudu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): A local man was detained by the police for possessing three airguns at a house at Kampung Sampir, Jalan Teringai in Kota Marudu on Wednesday.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Azmi Abd Rahim said police from the Sabah Police Contingent (IPK) CID Special Investigation Division (D9) raided the unnumbered house around 3.15pm.

“Three airguns, including a Predator Airbuns brand, and a box containing air-gun pellets were seized.

“A 37-year-old local man was detained to assist in police investigation,” he said.

Azmi added that the suspect and the seized items were taken to the Kota Marudu police headquarters for further investigation.

He said the suspect admitted during investigation that the items were bought online for personal use.

The case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.