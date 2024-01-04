Three Bawang Assan families to get welfare aid after applications approved

SIBU (Jan 4): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community and Development committee chairman Kevin Lau yesterday presented approval letters for financial aid from the Welfare Department to three families in Bawang Assan.

Lau said that his team had assisted the families to apply for financial assistance from the department a few months back.

“I thank the community leaders who are also in my team for their dedicated efforts to help those in need,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the Welfare Department for swiftly responding to the applications.

Lau pointed out that the financial assistance would help to alleviate the livelihood of the three families.

Accompanying him for the presentation of the letters were several local community leaders.