Tiong: Cops must swiftly solve brazen Sibu shooting, eradicate criminal elements

SIBU (Jan 4): Sibu police must fully and vigorously solve Monday’s shooting case as well as address unlawful elements here to prevent criminal activities, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said the shooting at Jalan Wong King Huo, where three people were injured, has raised concerns about the possible widespread availability of firearms here.

“It goes without saying the need to prevent a recurrence of incidents like the recent public shooting in the business district, to ensure the peace and safety of the Sibu community.

“I firmly believe that the Sibu police have the capability to combat related criminal elements spreading in the community but they must not compromise on a zero-tolerance approach towards such crimes, discouraging any leniency that might embolden criminals,” Tiong said in a Facebook post today.

He urged police to swiftly solve the case, using strong measures against criminal gangs.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman appealed to the public to provide information and cooperate with police on the investigation.

He stressed police must enhance patrols and law enforcement efforts, particularly in security-sensitive areas such as entertainment venues and bars.

“We must aim to eradicate local criminals and criminal activities, preventing any illegal incidents that could pose a threat to the lives and safety of the public and leaving the people of Sibu to live in constant fear and insecurity.

“Even though the incident occurred at a coffee shop at Lorong 3 Jalan Wong King Huo, it has sent shockwaves throughout the entire Sibu society,” he said.

Tiong cited videos circulating on social media of the incident, where the assailants brazenly fired shots in broad daylight in a busy commercial area.

“Such audacious and reckless behavior, endangering the lives of others, is absolutely appalling!” he said.

“If swift and decisive actions are not taken to punish them, it will be impossible to reassure local businesses and residents.”

On Tuesday, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili told a press conference police have formed a team to investigate the shooting.

He had said the team would investigate the shooting from all angles, especially its motive.

The three victims, aged between 27 and 33, were said to be in a stable condition.