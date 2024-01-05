1,000 expected at ‘Jom Gegar Jepak: Sahabat Maritim Bebas Dadah’, says rep

KUCHING (Jan 5): A 1,000-strong crowd of mostly youths is expected to attend the ‘Jom Gegar Jepak: Sahabat Maritim Bebas Dadah’ programme.

Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee said the programme will be held on Jan 13 at the Kampung Jepak community hall from 7am to 5pm.

“The programme will equip young people with knowledge, skills, and resources to tackle drug abuse and criminal activities in coastal areas.

“This advocacy-focused programme aims to provide information, knowledge, and a foundation to shape the youth as positive agents of change in society,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the programme is part of an initiative to make Jepak a model for progressive and advanced development through collaboration with various entities.

“With the goal of empowering young people with knowledge and skills to address criminal activities in coastal areas, including drug abuse, the programme will also share up-to-date information on assistance, support, and services provided by government departments/agencies,” he said.

Among those involved are Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus, National Anti-Drug Agency, Bintulu District Office, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Bintulu Development Authority, and Royal Malaysia Police.

“In line with the state government’s aspiration to develop human capital through education and quality vocational training for the youth, I will establish collaborations with educational institutions in Bintulu.

“Apart from education, I will ensure that young people actively participate in community development in Sarawak, especially in the Jepak constituency. However, this goal cannot be achieved if this group is hindered by social issues such as drug addiction,” he added.

The programme will include aerobics, pétanque, football, as well as a forum.