Anthony Loke: AirAsia to lock one-way airfares to Sabah, Sarawak for CNY period

SEPANG (Jan 5): From now until Feb 15, AirAsia will offer travellers flying to Sabah and Sarawak fixed ticket prices for the Chinese New Year festival period, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The minister said he hoped the news would be welcome by those looking to travel during the coming festive period.

“Flights will be available from Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, or Miri, as well as between Johor Bahru and Kuching, Sibu, or Miri at RM298 one-way, and between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, or Tawau, also between Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu at RM348.

“So, we have covered all the major airports. You can start booking your flights today but don’t wait until the very last minute,” Loke told a press conference here today. — Malay Mail

