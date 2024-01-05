Assar announces interim dividend for FY2024 with RM11.71 mln payout

KUCHING (Jan 5): Amanah Saham Sarawak Bhd (Assar) has announced an interim dividend of 2.5 sen per unit for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this will involve a total payout of RM11.71 million to be distributed to 57,613 investors, calculated based on the unit holdings as of Dec 31, 2023.

“It must be emphasised that the distribution is based on the earnings for the first six months of the current financial year.

“This is highly encouraging considering that the restructured Assar Fund was only fully invested in July 2023 to achieve optimal asset accumulation, in line with the new investment mandate and strategy of Assar,” he said at a press conference at Hikmah Exchange here this afternoon.

MORE TO COME