Bukit Kota to have comprehensive facilities by 2025, says rep

LIMBANG (Jan 5): Fifty-six villages and longhouses in Bukit Kota constituency will have community halls of their own and houses of worship by 2025, says its assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

Abdul Rahman, who is also the Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, said the facility development plans would be carried out under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and Projek Mesra Rakyat.

“Many development projects have been implemented in Bukit Kota and we are optimistic that these 56 villages and longhouses will soon be equipped with all the basic facilities, including roads, electricity and water supplies.

He said this to the press during his construction site visit to the multipurpose hall at Kampung Telahak here yesterday.

Also accompanying him was Limbang District officer Sulaiman Engal.

Earlier, Abdul Rahman visited the community hall RTP projects at Pengkalan Rejab, Kampung Kelapa Mawar, Kampung Buangabai, Kampung Mengatai, Kampung Ulak, as well as the futsal court project at Kampung Binjai.

“I’m very satisfied with the construction development process of the community halls, whereby some have been completed, while some are under construction and near completion,” said Abdul Rahman.

“The multipurpose community hall construction projects will provide a space for residents to organise social gatherings, uplift the wellbeing of the communities and further boost development in the areas,” he added.