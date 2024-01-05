Deputy minister: New Long Lama interim clinic approved, too costly to repair damaged building

MIRI (Jan 5): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has approved a proposal to build an interim health clinic in Long Lama to replace the damaged existing building.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said repairing the clinic building would be too costly and there are no guarantees that soil erosion would not recur in the area.

“We had proposed for an interim clinic concept to replace the current clinic operation at Long Lama community hall.

“MoH had approved the proposal and priority is given to relocate to the new interim clinic to enable a much better, more efficient, and conducive clinic environment for the community,” he told reporters when visiting the new Miri City Health Clinic today.

The Long Lama Health Clinic was shut down in July 2020 due to structural damage to several parts of the building caused by soil erosion.

Since then, the clinic has been operating out of the Long Lama community hall.