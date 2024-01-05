Dr Mahathir breaks silence on ouster plot against PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5) Alleged to have masterminded a plot to oust Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from office, former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he had nothing to do with the so-called “Dubai Move”.

The 98-year-old who has had a tumultuous relationship with Anwar over the years affirmed a loyalist’s earlier remarks clearing him of any plots against the federal government.

“There has been much ado these past few days about the Dubai Move and some have linked me to an attempt said to form a backdoor government.

“Firstly, it’s been a long time since I’ve been to Dubai,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He then took a swipe at Anwar who had once been his deputy in the 1990s and claimed that attempts to form a backdoor government was the latter’s “expertise”, citing several incidents dating back to 2008.

“When all these moves were made they were not considered treasonous, a betrayal, or would destabilise the government, damage the economy, or violate the principles of democracy.

“Backdoor governments are halal and sacred so long as one becomes PM,” he ended.

The ouster plot against Prime Minister Anwar, first disclosed by Community Communication Department deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop, has been confirmed by both the Opposition and government figures this week.

Perikatan Nasional elections chief Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor clarified that the “Dubai Move” did not take place in the United Arab Emirates capital as claimed, but in downtown Chow Kit here.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also said he had received intelligence reports authenticating the ouster plot.

Anwar has acknowledged the plot allegations but has played them down, saying he prefers to focus on his government work. — Malay Mail