Fire razes seven Bintawa Hilir houses, two others damaged

KUCHING (Jan 5): A fire in Kampung Bintawa Hilir around 1.30am today razed to the ground seven houses and caused 30 per cent damage to two others.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in total the blaze affected 44 villagers.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident,” said the statement.

According to Bomba, the victims consisted of 21 men, 19 women, three boys, and one girl.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya, Padungan, and Tabuan Jaya stations, who used water sourced from a fire hydrant, a nearby river, and a water tanker to stop the fire from spreading.

By carrying out offensive and defensive techniques, the blaze was put under control at 2.35am.

Firefighters fully extinguished the fire at 6.20am.

Bomba is currently investigating the value of damages and cause of the fire.