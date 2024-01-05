Health DG: Dengue cases down 6.8 pct in 52nd Epidemiological Week, four deaths reported

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 5): The number of dengue cases for the 52nd Epidemiological Week (ME52) of Dec 24-30 dropped by 6.8 per cent to 2,715 cases compared to 2,913 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, in a statement today said four deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in ME52, the last epidemiological week of 2023.

He said the cumulative dengue cases reported so far this year totalled 123,133, an increase of 86.3 per cent compared to 66,102 cases recorded last year.

“A total of 100 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 56 deaths in the corresponding period last year,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of dengue hotspots reported in ME52 was 134 localities compared to 131 in the previous week, with 104 localities in Selangor, nine in Perak, eight in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, seven in Negeri Sembilan, two in Penang and Sabah and one each in Kedah and Sarawak.

On chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said one case was recorded in ME52, bringing he cumulative number so far this year to 197 cases.

On zika surveillance, he said 3,939 blood samples and 445 urine samples were screened and all were negative for the virus. – Bernama