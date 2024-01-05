Jln Wong Nai Siong’s bag shop in Sibu catches fire

SIBU (Jan 5): A shop selling bags at Jalan Wong Nai Siong here sustained damages after it caught fire around 3pm today.

It was believed that the shop owner was about to close his shop at the time of the incident when he saw the fire at the back of his shop.

He then quickly called the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

The firefighters from the nearest station rushed to the scene and were able to put out the fire in the nick of time.

No injuries were reported, and the estimated loss has yet to be ascertained while the cause of fire is still under investigation.