Mancha: Manhunt for Sibu shooting suspects continues, cops investigating firearms source

KUCHING (Jan 5): Sarawak police are continuing the manhunt for the suspects involved in the shooting at a Sibu coffee shop on New Year’s Day.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said police will not be revealing details on the case to ensure there are no obstructions to the ongoing investigation.

“We will inform the media of any new developments or if there are any arrests being made,” he told reporters here today.

In response to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing’s statement that the shooting has caused worries and anxiety among Sibu residents, Mancha assured the police have taken all the necessary steps to ensure their safety.

“Regarding how these suspects were armed with firearms, we are in the midst of investigating where these firearms come from and to identify the networks of those involved in the case,” he said.

He added crime is still under control in Sarawak thus the public, including in Sibu, should not feel worried.

On Jan 1, three patrons having drinks at a coffee shop at Jalan Wong King Huo in Sibu were shot by a suspect wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a paper bag.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Separately, Mancha said a man, whose body was found at Kampung Selang Laut, Telaga Air on Jan 2, has yet to be identified.

“We believe that there are no criminal elements involved as based on the deceased’s body, his right hand was severed from the arm.

“Also seen were visible bite marks on the arm, which we believed were caused by a wild animal,” he revealed.

He added the autopsy results have not been handed over to the police.

Earlier, Mancha witnessed the handing over of the Sarikei police chief post from Supt Awang Arfian Awang Bujang to DSP Benedict Faris Jimoy; Kanowit police chief post from DSP Tega Bilong to DSP Dennis Bunyam; Lawas police chief post from DSP Sila Kadong to DSP Liong Kindan; and Simunjan police chief post from DSP Wong Tee Kue to DSP Rafhan Kepli.