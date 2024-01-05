KUCHING (Jan 5): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be organising the Malaysia-China 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Poster/Logo Design Competition for primary and secondary school students.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the competition, which is organised in collaboration with the Chinese Consulate-General in Kuching Office, Sin Chew Daily, Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools (CHMS) No. 1, 3 and 4 Management Committee and Kuching Chung Hua Primary School No. 1 to 6 Management Committee, is open to all students in primary and secondary schools throughout Sarawak.

“There are two categories for this competition, namely ‘Poster Design’, which is open to primary and secondary school students, and ‘Logo Design’, which is open to secondary school students only.

“Winners of the ‘Poster Design’ and ‘Logo Design’ secondary school categories will stand a chance to win cash prizes of RM500 for the first prize, RM300 (second prize), RM100 (third prize) and RM50 (consolation prize), whereas prizes for the primary school ‘Poster Design’ category include RM300 for the first prize, RM120 (second prize), RM80 (third prize) and RM50 (consolation prize),” he said.

The competition will run from Jan 8 to Feb 29, with results to be announced on March 15.

He also said that the winning entries will be exhibited at Malaysia-China Friendship Park on May 31 in conjunction with the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

“The first prize of the logo competition will be used as the symbol for the ‘Malaysia-China 50th Anniversary Celebration’ series of events organised by MBKS and Sin Chew Daily,” he added.

Wee said MBKS is taking the lead in organising the competition in view of the establishment of friendship cities between Kuching and China, including Quanzhou City of Fujian Province, Tai’an City of Shandong Province, Zhenjiang City of Jiangsu Province, and Kunming City of Yunnan Province.

“This competition is also aimed at fostering cultural, economic, and educational exchange between the two regions, as well as deepening mutual visits and communication between the peoples and promoting friendship,” he said.

Kuching CHMS No. 1, 3 and 4 Management Committee chairman Dato Richard Wee called on all schools to participate in the competition.

“From our side, we will promote this event to the students, and we hope that we can get responses from all the other schools in the state to participate in this competition, which is organised for the benefit of the younger generation so that they will know the history and background of the 50 years of diplomatic relationship between China and Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching Chung Hua Primary School No. 1 to 6 Management Committee chairman Dato Jonathan Chai hoped that through the competition, the younger generation would be able to understand the significance and importance of the diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, especially Sarawak in particular.

“Through the involvement and understanding of our younger generation, we hope that the bilateral relationship between the two countries will continue to flourish and develop,” he said.