Minetech appoints Abang Abdillah Izzarim as new executive chairman 

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Minetech Resources Bhd (Minetech), a civil engineering specialist, bituminous products manufacturer as well as an emerging player in the solar energy space, announced the appointment of Abang Abdillah Izzarim Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari as the company’s new executive chairman.

Abang Abdillah brings a wealth of experience and a hands-on leadership style to Minetech, the group said in a statement yesterday.

Known for his active engagement in day-to-day operations, he has a proven track record of aligning teams with client expectations and fostering successful business partnerships.

His entrepreneurial journey began with Aerotrain Charter, specialising in aviation cargo operations.

Adding to this, his roles as a board member at Berjaya Land Bhd and Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd have equipped him with substantial insights into corporate governance and strategic planning.

Starting his career as a commercial pilot, Abang Abdillah has shown remarkable versatility and a keen sense for business development.

Prior to his appointment, Abang Abdillah has acquired 15.58 per cent of Minetech, amounting to 240.0 million shares, making him a substantial shareholder of the Company. This investment is a testament to his commitment and belief in the Company’s potential.

Minetech executive director Matt Chin commented, “We are delighted to welcome Abang Abdillah Izzarim as our new executive chairman.

“His diverse experience, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, brings a unique perspective to our leadership.

“We believe his appointment and substantial investment in Minetech are indicative of a bright future for the Company, especially with the potential for expanding our reach in the Sarawak region, considering Abang Abdillah’s strong exposure in the region.”

Abang Abdillah expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am thrilled to join Minetech Resources Bhd. There is significant growth potential not only for Malaysia, particularly in the state of Sarawak, but also within the broader Asian region.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to explore these opportunities and contribute to the company’s continued success.”