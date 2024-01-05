Ministry proposes batik diplomacy initiative to encourage use of Malaysian batik

BINTULU (Jan 5): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has proposed a Malaysian Batik Diplomacy Initiative to encourage the use of Malaysian batik, a symbol of the country’s cultural wealth, as a gift of cultural diplomacy by the ministers and government officials.

“This effort is aimed at further promoting the ethnic diversity and uniqueness of Malaysian art at the global level.

“We are determined to apply innovation in popularising Malaysian Batik, including the development of Malaysian Batik in winter fashion, as an effort to develop ‘My-Wave’ (Malaysia Wave) internationally,” said its minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said under the cultural diplomacy initiative (second phase), Motac has this year provided 20 sets of Malaysian traditional attire to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for distribution to strategic Malaysian embassies abroad.

“In line with the direction of the National Cultural Policy (Daken) 2021, this cultural diplomacy initiative strengthens Motac’s commitment in empowering Malaysian arts, culture and heritage,” he said in a Facebook post.

According to him, this strategic collaboration with the Malaysia Craft Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to highlight the role of Malaysian ambassadors in promoting the country’s arts and culture to the world.

He also said this year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

“This success not only reflects diplomatic achievements, but also becomes a policy for the development of Malaysia’s tourism, arts, and culture.

“The understanding between the two countries is expected to have a positive impact on the development and promotion of our cultural wealth.

“Therefore, let us work together to enrich and promote Malaysia’s cultural wealth on the world stage,” he said.

Among those present during the handing over of Malaysian traditional attire on Thursday were Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Motac secretary general Datuk Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman