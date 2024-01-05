Nur Haslinda laid to rest in Semariang Muslim Cemetery

KUCHING (Jan 5): The remains of Nur Haslinda Abdullah, who passed away in Seoul, South Korea recently, have been buried at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery here around 4pm today.

The body of the 30-year-old was sent from the Kuching International Airport (KIA) to the Raudhatul Sakinah Complex here at 3.30pm prior to the burial.

Soon after the body arrived at the burial site, the funeral ceremony began with a prayer.

Several friends and individuals who knew the deceased as well as the deceased’s immediate family members attended the ceremony to pay their last respects.

It is learnt that the deceased had worked as a factory worker in South Korea since September last year and passed away at Cheongju Hospital on Dec 26.

The deceased’s father, Abdullah Mat, 64, expressed his gratitude to Malaysians, who had helped ease the burden of his family in bringing back the remains of his daughter.

“We got a lot of help from Malaysians and with such support we were able to bring back her body. Thank you, Malaysians.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to Minister of Women, Family and Community Development and Santubong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri who also helped,” he said when met during the funeral.

According to Abdullah, the deceased had previously called her brother, asking him to get her an air ticket.

“On the morning of Christmas Eve (Dec 24), my daughter called and told her brother to buy a ticket because she wanted to return due to illness.

“However, in the evening we received the sad news that she had passed away,” said the father, who used to serve the state Public Works Department (JKR).

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, Abdul Hafiz Abdullah, 31, said his younger sister had a heart surgery 10 years ago besides having asthma.