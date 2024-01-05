Rep: Be ready to embrace benefits once Bintulu-Jepak Bridge completed

KUCHING (Jan 5): The Bintulu-Jepak Bridge, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, will offer various benefits to the local community, said Iskandar Turkee.

The Jepak assemblyman said the unique bridge with towers equipped with an elevator could become a platform for the surrounding community to generate income.

“We want the local residents to be ready to step forward in line with efforts to develop Jepak, followed by developments in the hospitality sector, entrepreneurial industries, and so on.

“When it is completed, we can attract visitors to come here to enjoy the panoramic view from the bridge and appreciate the beauty and facilities provided.

“Similar to Kuching, visitors go to places like Hotel Roxy, Kampung Pantai Pugu in Lundu, and so on. Therefore, we want this bridge to be an attraction in Jepak,” he said told a press conference here today.

In this regard, he said the iconic bridge will also provide facilities for hosting various events in future.

“The bridge is suitable for community programmes such as torch runs, especially for the people of Bintulu and Jepak.

“At the same time, we can also provide space for residents around here to do business, thereby increasing the income of entrepreneurs,” he added.

On another note, Iskandar said he hoped Jepak will have necessary services such as a fire station, automated teller machine, petrol station, and others.

“Many plans have been made for the Jepak area, and we will continue to align with the development involving the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) in the coming period,” he added.