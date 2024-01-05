Sarawak Transport Ministry meets with association on revision of RM1 flat rate bus subsidy programme

KUCHING (Jan 5): The Ministry of Transport Sarawak met with members of the Sarawak Bus Association today to address concerns over the revision of the RM1 flat rate bus subsidy programme.

It is understood that during the hour-long dialogue with Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the ministry’s meeting room in the Baitulmakmur Building, Petra Jaya, a new contract agreement for the subsidy programme for 2024 to 2025 was reached.

Ministry officials said details of the meeting would be communicated through a press release.

“We are told by Dato Sri (Lee Kim Shin) and (permanent secretary) Datuk Alice (Jawan Empaling) not to disclose anything regarding this meeting to the media yet,” one source said.

Local bus operators recently raised concerns regarding the imposition of a mileage restriction for the subsidy programme.

On Dec 26, MOTS announced the programme would continue in five districts but be restricted to routes covering 40km or less.

The RM1 flat bus fare seeks to assist bus companies improve their services and increase their frequency, as well as encourage more people to use buses for urban mobility, and help improve traffic flow through the reduction of traffic congestion.