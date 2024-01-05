Selangor man freed from charge of insulting Rafizi

KENINGAU (Jan 5): A man from Selangor walked free for the second time after the Magistrate’s Court here on Friday freed him from a charge of insulting PKR Vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli six years ago.

Judge Marlina Ibrahim, who sat as a magistrate, acquitted and discharged Daing Muhammad Reduan Bachok, 39, after his defence.

Daing, who represented by counsel Pg Amli Noraufe Datuk Pg Nohin, had called three witnesses to testify for his defence.

On November 5, 2021, Daing, who is Special Officer to Selangor Menteri Besar, was freed for first time by the lower court without calling for his defence after the trial judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Daing.

However, the prosecution had appealed against the acquittal which on May 5, 2023, the High Court here in Kota Kinabalu ordered Daing to enter his defence on the said charge.

Daing was accused of committing the offence against Mohd Rafizi, who is currently Economy Minister, at Pusat Komuniti Kospen at Kampung Merampong in Keningau on November 3, 2018.

The alleged offence was under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses to testify against Daing at that time and the prosecution stage trial had commenced on September 14, 2020.