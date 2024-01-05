Sibu police sergeant remanded in connection with nearly RM500,000 cheating case

SIBU (Jan 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded for three days a 34-year-old police sergeant suspected of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property involving almost RM500,000.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for between one and 10 years in prison and with caning, as well as a fine upon conviction.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern ordered for the remand to start today.

The policeman is to appear in court again on Monday upon the expiry of the remand order.

It is believed that the victim made several transactions to the suspect’s account between October, November, and December 2023.