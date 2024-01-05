SUPP man hopes replacement of old pipes expedited to resolve low water pressure in Bawang Assan

SIBU (Jan 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community and Development Committee chairman Kevin Lau hopes that works to replace old water pipes in Bawang Assan can be expedited to resolve the area’s low water pressure issue.

He said the issue is affecting folks living in Melanggan, Pasai and Paradom.

“In November last year, when we held an event at a longhouse in Bawang Assan, we invited the Sibu Water Board (SWB) to have a dialogue with the residents there.

“We are glad that the replacement of old water pipes is ongoing along with the addition of a new water storage tank at Sibu West Booster Station.

“We hope that the progress can be expedited so that the people will no longer have to worry about the low water pressure,” he said.

Lau, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman, also said that during a visit to Bawang Assan on Wednesday, he was informed that a water meter by the roadside in Sungai Sadit was too close to the ground.

“It was very low and I could hardly see it. The residents told me that it can be dangerous especially when a driver parks there, as it could damage both the meter and the car,” he said.

He said he snapped a photo of the said meter and forwarded it to SWB, who responded by dispatching its personnel yesterday morning to move the metre and install it higher up from the ground.

In this regard, Lau thanked SWB for its swift response.