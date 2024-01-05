S’wak bus companies agree with revised RM1 flat rate bus fare subsidy programme

KUCHING (Jan 5): Bus companies in Kuching, Sibu, Sarikei, Miri and Bintulu have agreed with the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS)’s proposal on the RM1 flat rate bus fare subsidy programme 40km limit.

In a statement, MOTS said during a dialogue session chaired by its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin today, representatives from 11 bus companies were present alongside Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association (SBTCA) chairman Mohd Atan Abdullah had expressed their gratitude and hope for the programme’s continuity to encourage greater public transport usage.

“Throughout the session, detailed discussions regarding the RM1 flat rate bus fare revised subsidy programme was carried out and all issues raised by the bus companies were amicably resolved,” it said.

Since Jan 1 this year, the government has initiated an enforcement of the subsidy programme policy limiting it to routes of not more than 40 km.

The subsidy programme was executed in collaboration with Stage Bus Companies until 2025, and will benefit the rakyat especially those in the B40 group, said MOTS.