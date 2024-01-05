Swak deputy minister: Look beyond physical devt to tap opportunities

LIMBANG (Dec 5): Sarawakians should look beyond the development of physical infrastructure to advance in socio-economic fields, said Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

He said the state government this year will focus more on development, education and the economy to advance Sarawak towards achieving developed status.

This will unleash opportunities that can be tapped by locals and spur the respective sectors, including Limbang’s domestic tourism sector which has the potential to be further developed, he added.

“Limbang district is unique in terms of its strategic location compared to other places, and locals should come together to work on developing themselves in villages, the district, and beyond.

“Don’t focus merely on physical development projects; we hope that other developments and the unique attractions here can be promoted as tourist attractions,” he told the media during a work visit to the construction work of Kampung Telahak’s multipurpose hall yesterday.

Also present was Limbang district officer Sulaiman Engal.

Dr Abdul Rahmah, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, said the riverside village in Limbang also has its own uniqueness and beauty, which is attractive to visitors.

He also hoped that in conjunction with the new year, the people in the state would continue to strengthen cooperation, unity, and economic stability, as well as accelerate development for the well-being and prosperity of Sarawak.

Earlier, he inspected the progress of projects in Kampung Pengkalan Rejab, Kampung Kelapa Mawar, Kampung Buangabai, Kampung Mengatai, Kampung Ulak, and Kampung Binjai.