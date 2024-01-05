Tiong: Enough with political drama of ‘Dubai Move’, Malaysians need economic recovery

SIBU (Jan 5): Malaysians are grappling with the high cost of living and have no time to entertain the country’s ‘political drama’, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

In referring to the so-called ‘Dubai Move’ to bring down the federal Unity Government, Tiong said the people are looking for stability and economic recovery.

In this regard, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister stressed that all politicians should realise their huge responsibility towards rebuilding the image and restoring the confidence of foreign investors in the country.

“If the actions of some individuals who are alleged to be desperate to overthrow the government for personal political interests really exist, then this clearly shows that these people deliberately want to ‘close eyes’ against the contraction of the national economy as a result of various political changes in the country over the past few years.

“The people really hope for stability and recovery in the economic sector, but these selfish factions are willing to mortgage the well-being of the people for their own cache,” he said on Facebook today.

According to him, all politicians should realise that the ‘Dubai Move’ is “just a waste of time and those involved in it have found nothing but failure”.

The Bintulu MP recalled that individuals said to be involved in trying to overthrow this government used to hold the highest positions in the country.

“When no longer in power, there is are a lot of criticisms and plans are made to come back to power.

“What is your real motive?” asked Tiong.

He appealed to all to respect the choices made by Malaysians and fulfil the wishes of the people by speeding up the country’s economic recovery.

“After all, political stability is the key to the continued development of a country. If the country’s politics are unstable, all parties will be affected, especially the people.

“Why can’t we give the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, an opportunity to show his ability, evaluate and examine the performance of the Cabinet line that has been selected?” he asked.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor recently confirmed that the federal Opposition was plotting to topple the current federal government, but said it should be called the ‘Chow Kit Move’ instead as the plan was hatched in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysiakini also reported Muhammad Sanusi as claiming that the current government would fall before it completes its five-year term, and insisting that any moves allowed under the Federal Constitution should be allowed to go on.