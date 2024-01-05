WHO: Covid-19 cases increased by 52 pct globally before end of 2023

GENEVA (Jan 5): Covid-19 cases increased by 52 per cent globally ahead of the Christmas holiday period, the World Health Organisation said today.

The increase in the number of cases, compared to the previous 28-day period, were recorded between Nov 20 and Dec 17, Anadolu Agency reported WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

While 850,000 new cases were reported globally, the number of coronavirus-related deaths also increased by 8 per cent, Lindmeier said.

He added that 3,000 new fatalities were recorded during the period. – Bernama