Abg Jo: HR, talent devt crucial in securing S’wak’s developed status

KUCHING (Jan 6): The development of human resources and talents is of utmost importance for Sarawak to achieve developed status by 2030, says Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He points out that the state government, under the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, prioritises the development of human capital towards securing a future of a high-income economy and a sustainable environment.

“Our wealth of natural resources like oil and gas does not guarantee Sarawak can be a developed state and be able to sustain its development, if it were to be without ‘brain power’,” said Abang Johari in his speech for the 18th convocation of Technology College Sarawak (TCS) at Dewan Majma Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah here today.

His speech was delivered by Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Adding on, Abang Johari also reiterated Sarawak’s mission of providing free tertiary education in state-owned universities by 2026, as well as having other education and training institutions such as Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and international schools based on the Cambridge syllabus, in order to produce talented workforce.

Moreover, Abang Johari emphasised the importance of having English as a medium of instruction in schools, in view of it being recognised as the second official language in Sarawak as provided in the State Constitution.

Meanwhile in his personal message, Dr Annuar said Sarawak was the only state in the country to assist borrowers in paying their National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, and to soon offer free tertiary education in 2026.

A total of 359 graduates received their scrolls, and the Best Student Awards were presented to Betthoven Kerry Jeffery from Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) in Management and Entrepreneurship; Nafisah Yusra Abdul Rahim from Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) in Islamic Finance; Syasya Irdina Shamsuddin from Diploma in Accounting; and Joanna Bulan James from Foundation in Business.

The Best Lecturer Awards were presented to Nur Alina Jelihi as the ‘Lecturer with the Best Achievement’, and to Chee Suk Howe as the ‘Most Popular Lecturer of 2023’.