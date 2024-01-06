APM Miri destroys hornet’s nest in Kpg Kuala Bakam

MIRI (Jan 6): The Civil Defence Force (APM) destroyed a hornet’s nest on top of a tree next to a house in Kampung Kuala Bakam here on Friday night.

APM Miri in a statement said they received a call regarding the hornet’s nest from the house owner at 4.59pm.

“A team of five personnel were sent to the scene at 7.14pm and upon arrival, they met with the house owner, who relayed to them that he had spotted the hornet’s nest which was roughly the size of a four-wheel-drive tyre,” it said.

The personnel proceeded to destroy the hornet’s nest by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire.

The operation ended at 8.13pm.