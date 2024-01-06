Bukit Gantang MP claims eight PN MPs will declare support for Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today repeated his claim that at least eight MPs from the opposition will declare their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MP added that the MPs will declare their support when Parliament reconvenes at the end of February.

“Still relevant (earlier statement)…just waiting for the time to declare their support for (Anwar). There are seven or eight of them (MPs).

“When the Parliament reconvenes in February, the activity will start. They will wait and monitor the progress throughout the next two months,” he told reporters at the ‘Lowest Priced Sale, Service for the People’ programme at the Peoples Housing Programme (PPR) in Kerinchi here today.

In December, Syed Abu Hussin had claimed that about seven or eight MPs from Perikatan Nasional (PN) will declare their support for the Prime Minister soon.

Earlier, Syed Abu Hussin became the fifth opposition leader to declare support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan). – Bernama