Driver fined over refusal to give way to ambulance at Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 6): A man was fined by the police after he had refused to give way to an ambulance at KM6 of Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching, of which a video clip of the situation had gone viral on social media.

Sri Aman District police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said police came across the footage at around 3pm on Friday, and promptly acted to trace the driver.

“In the video, it can be seen that the driver refused to make way for the ambulance, which was rushing in the midst of a medical emergency,” said Mathew in a statement, stating that the offender was seen driving a Perodua Kembara at the time of the incident.

The district police chief also called upon all road users to always abide by the traffic rules.

“Please give priority or make way to vehicles such as ambulance, fire trucks or the police cars, especially in situations of emergency,” he pointed out.