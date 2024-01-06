Kampung Bintawa Hilir fire victims receive aid from MBKS, NGOs

KUCHING (Jan 6): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) with Kuching Love Book Association and 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta presented aids amounting to RM13,000 to 44 fire victims at Kampung Bintawa Hilir yesterday.

In a statement, MBKS said the Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Kuching Love Book Association representative May Loo Hun Ing presented monetary aid of RM500 to each of the affected family as well as 90 cartons of drinking water, 45 cartons of packet drink, 35 cartons of biscuits, 20 cartons of cup noodles, 70 sets of packed food and 70 canned drinks to the victims, currently being housed temporarily in the village’s community hall.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta for such kind gesture and generous donation. I believe that with such donation it would lessen the burden of the family,” said Wee.

After handing over the donations, he took the time to visit the nine houses that were destroyed by the fire.

He advised the residents to be vigilant and knowledgeable about fire safety and prevention to avoid further property losses.

He also expressed gratitude to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for their quick response in preventing the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

“Homeowners are encouraged to keep a fire extinguisher on hand and advised children to always stay away from fire hazards.

“Residents and businesses are reminded not to block or tamper with fire hydrants, which violates the law and severely impedes firefighters’ rescue efforts,” he said.

He also said that he would assist the shelter by sending standing fans to ensure the comfort of the victims during their stay in the community hall.