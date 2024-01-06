Kuching South Mayor warns of rabid dog roaming around Lorong Keranji

KUCHING (Jan 6): A light brown pedigree dog has bitten and injured three adults, a child and another dog in Tabuan Desa Indah in Lorong Keranji 4, 4A2 and 4A4 today.

In a public service announcement Facebook post this evening, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng advised the public around the area to be cautious as the dog exhibited rabies behaviour and is still at large.

“If you do sight the dog, do alert us through here in this post or WhatsApp us at https://wa.me/60106601919.

“Our team has gone down to the ground and been searching for the dog for over the past few hours but to no avail. We will resume our operation early tomorrow morning,” he said.