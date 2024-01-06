MCCCI starts displaying CNY decorations around Miri

MIRI (Jan 6): With Chinese New Year about a month away, decorations are being gradually put up by the contractor appointed by the Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) since Friday.

The decorations are expected to be fully up by next week.

According to the MCCCI secretariat, there will be more decorations such as lanterns, flowers and decorative lights compared to last year.

“The 2024 Dragon Year has been anticipated as an auspicious year, and this will also be a year where we properly focus on celebrating the festive season since Covid-19.

“Thus, MCCCI with the support from the Miri City Council (MCC) wants to stir up the festive ambiance by doubling up on decorations. Of course, with the increased amount of decorations, it will mean double the budget compared to last year but we are more than happy to make it happen,” said the secretariat.

It also revealed that parking areas in front of the old Resident’s office will be closed to give way for the installation of a stage.

The Miri Gong Xi Bazaar is set to happen from Feb 2-9, with over 330 stalls of vendors selling both halal and non-halal food and beverages as well as ornaments, plants and all Chinese New Year-related items.

Apart from the bazaar, a CNY Run 2.0 will happen on Feb 2 at 7pm. The run is open to two categories — the Men and Women Open. The 5KM run’s route covers Jalan Padang, Jalan Kubu, Jalan Marina Utama, Jalan Brooke, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan Nahkoda Gampar, Jalan Brooke and Jalan Kingsway.

Registration for the run is now open until Jan 16 (Tuesday) and early bird fees for the first 200 participants is RM58 per person, after which it will revert to the normal fee of RM68.

Those interested are welcome to get the registration form from the Miri Marathon Association’s office at Bulatan Park or registering online at https://www.jomrun.com/event/2024-CNY-Run-2.0.

Attractive prizes await the top five winners who finish first, with the first place bagging a RM688 cash prize; RM588 (second place); RM388 (third place); RM288 (fourth place); and RM188 (fifth place).

There are also 30 consolation prizes of RM68 and medals to be given away.

Those with enquiries or who are interested can contact the MCCCI secretariat at 085-439832 or 011-5884 9832 or Tang (019-884 4172).