No info on patient’s condition, Sri Aman police chief says on car obstructing ambulance case

KUCHING (Jan 6): Sri Aman district police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said they have no information on the condition of the patient who was in the ambulance behind a vehicle refusing to give way at KM6 of Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching.

This was after a social media post alleging that the patient had died due to the delay in getting him to the hospital.

According to the social media post, the 40-year-old deceased was a local Iban singer.

“We have no info on this (patient’s death) because no report was made by the hospital and the deceased’s family,” said Mathew when contacted today.

A video footage of the incident, allegedly recorded by a medical staff member in the ambulance, had gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Mathew earlier said the police came across the video on social media at around 3pm Friday, and promptly acted to trace the driver.

He said the driver was discovered and had been slapped with a fine.