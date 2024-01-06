Pork, alcohol-serving claims out to tarnish my image, says Tiong

BINTULU (Jan 6): Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing calls for the allegation of his ministry office in Putrajaya serving pork and alcohol to be put to a stop.

In this regard, he expresses deep concern over such false information, which has been circulating on WhatsApp, describing it as ‘slander’ that not only tarnishes his image as a minister, but also disregards the sensitivities of the different communities in the country.

“What is the motive of this individual, claiming to be a former deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Health, who is spreading this false claim and circulating it on WhatsApp,” he said in a statement today.

The Bintulu MP called such action as ‘cowardly and very irresponsible’, adding that such accusation indirectly portrayed him as ‘someone disrespecting the public servants’.

“This is also a ‘bullet’ as the individual has also linked his previous statements on the prohibition of alcoholic beverages in Kedah.

“I don’t know who started these rumours, but since I took office, I admit that I may have offended some individuals who have personal interests in the public service or industry, and do not want to reform certain aspects,” he pointed out.

“However, I am not afraid of these provocative accusations because my conscience is clear.

“I am determined to not compromise when it comes to doing what is right.

“I also urge those making these unfounded accusations to come forward and give explanation.

“What is clear now is that this irresponsible individual is intentionally tarnishing my name, which is seen as an attempt to provoke racial tension if no action is taken,” he added.