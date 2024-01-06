Private developers in S’wak no longer need to allocate 30 pct of housing project for low-cost units

KUCHING (Jan 6): Private developers in Sarawak are no longer required to develop 30 per cent of their housing scheme or mixed development projects into affordable housing, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In announcing this, the Sarawak Premier said housing developers in the state need to instead make payments in lieu and channel it to the trust fund system.

“We are in the process of discussing the formula on the quantum of payment,” he told reporters after visiting the Sungai Bedaun Housing Project site today.

He said this new policy was introduced following issues of abandoned housing projects in the state, adding that delinquent developers often build affordable houses with sloppy construction work.

Citing the troubled Sentoria Borneo Samariang Garden (BSG) housing project as one the examples, he said such a situation had raised social concern not only to the wellbeing of Sarawakian home buyers but also impact over the usage of the land.

“This is because there are housing developers that we can trust while the others cannot be trusted.

“When they build affordable houses, they just do it just because they want to fulfil the 30 per cent (affordable housing quota). But the building is not built according to the specification. Because the progress was unproductive, they had to cease the operation and left the project site idle and abandoned.

“It will cause social issues, especially home buyers who experience this. They have to endure a situation where the entire savings they have to own a home, only to discover the house never gets completed and worse, you still have to service the bank loan.

“There are many cases of housing developers who are like that. That’s why I have thought about changing the rules with many colleagues that the housing developers pay-in-lieu, instead of building the affordable housing schemes themselves,” he said, adding this scenario was quite acute in major urban centres like Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

He said that under this policy, the state government will use its trust fund to carry out the development of affordable housing projects.

The quantum of payment, he pointed out, would depend on the location and market value of land.

“For example, the price of land in urban areas is higher than that of rural land.

“The Housing and Development Corporation (HDC) will carry out the task to develop 30 per cent affordable housing projects for developers.

“The percentage of payment will be required upon the approval of projects. But developers also can settle the amount in full,” he said.

Abang Johari also spoke about unscrupulous and deceptive individuals who claimed that they have the power to give land to the people as well as survey the land for them.

He said whenever the state clears up the land for development purposes, it would be illegally occupied by people, often giving an impression that they are the owner of the land.

“We (state government) have heard of rumours saying that there are individuals who claim that they can give land to the people as well as survey the land for them.

“To this, I urge the people to ignore such talk because only the government has the authority to survey and declare the land legitimate. No one else except the government,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that such claims and misleading statements would only confuse the people, with the devious intention of purposely trying to instigate them to oppose the government’s plans and disrupt the perimeter surveying initiative.

According to him, illegal exploration and occupation of government land have been detected especially in the Matang area, particularly along Jalan Pehin Sri Adenan here.

“We discover that they are people purportedly giving promises that the land can be theirs through processes coordinated by them. These individuals are involved in registering names as well as collecting deposits from the public for them to use the land in return.

“Incidents like this often happen when we open new roads or settlements. Then a certain party took the opportunity to sell the land on the side of the road at a cheap price,” he said.

He reminded the public not to be easily swayed by the deceptive tactics of irresponsible parties.

“There have been many cases like this. Some sell for only RM3,000. Some buy land for only RM5,000, RM10,000. Where are you going to find cheap land like that? The truth is that the land is actually owned by the state government.

“Please be reminded that before you buy any land, make sure to check with the Land and Survey Department about its status,” he said, adding that those who often fall victim are those who migrated to the cities.

“It is sad to see this situation because we understand that they (the victim) also did not know the real story behind the land which they thought they were the owner.

“The irresponsible activity caused the buyer to suffer a loss of thousands of ringgit and at the same time the activity tarnished the image of the state government.

“Among them there will be problems that bring pomegranates to us. It’s like claiming that the government is taking their land, when the truth is that it is government land,” he said.

Abang Johari warned that the state government is taking the matter seriously and will take enforcement action in accordance with the legal provisions under the State Land Code.

“Among the actions that will be taken is demolishing structures and driving out illegal occupation on government land as well as prosecution in court.

“People are advised to submit an official application to the Land and Survey Department if they need a residential lot,” he said.