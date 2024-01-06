Satok rep committed to improving drainage system, road safety at Jln Rubber, Jln Nanas

KUCHING (Jan 6): Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki has assured his constituents that he is committed to improving the drainage and road safety at the commercial centres along Jalan Rubber and Jalan Nanas.

He says this is important not only to avoid untoward incidents from occurring, but also to contribute towards the beautification of the areas in general.

“The aspects of road safety and town beautification are those things we are working on in Satok, not only at Jalan Rubber and Jalan Nanas, but also at other areas in the entire constituency,” he said in a statement.

Ibrahim, on Friday afternoon, visited a drainage upgrading project at Jalan Rubber where the progress of works was affected due to certain technical issues, leading to the stagnation of water there.

He then called upon the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), and the appointed contractor to resolve the issues so that they would not be prolonged.

Acting upon a public complaint, Ibrahim also visited Lorong Nanas 2 to inspect the drainage near one of the parking lots, and then, he called on the DBKU to address the situation.

Meanwhile, he thanked the DBKU for installing traffic poles near a shoplot at Jalan Rubber, as well as repainting the nearby road dividers.

“Previously, there was a complaint by a shop owner about the occurrence of accidents near the junction in front of his shop. He informed me that the DBKU had acted promptly to install the traffic divider poles and repaint the road dividers.

“Hopefully, this would prevent such incidents from reoccurring,” Ibrahim said.

Joining the assemblyman in the site inspection were DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang and deputy director Mohamad Faisal Adenan, as well as its infrastructure maintenance division head Zaidi Pathi.