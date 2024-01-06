SEDC, OCIM to hold Malaysia-Korea Charity Gala Night on Jan 20

KUCHING (Jan 6): Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), in collaboration with OCIM Sdn Bhd, will hold a Malaysia-Korea Charity Gala Night, meant to highlight education and green initiatives in Sarawak.

According to organising chairman I Puan Sri Datin Amar Nur Ashima Aziz, the inaugural event will be held at the Putri Ballroom of Damai Lagoon Resort in Santubong this Jan 20, with the ceremony to commence at 7pm.

“So far we only have three more tables that have yet to be purchased, going for RM30,000 each, while the tables costing RM20,000 and RM50,000 have all been sold,” she said at a press conference at a hotel here on Friday.

She also said they were targeting to raise RM1 million during the gala night.

“Among them are to raise funds for the Yayasan Ilmu Sarawak, Generasi Hijau and Sarawak Association for the Welfare of Intellectually Disabled Children (Perkata) to support the local community and give back to the community.

“Generasi Hijau is a movement dedicated to promoting green energy education to focus on sustainable practices and environmental awareness,” she said.

At the same event yesterday, SEDC and OCIM Sdn Bhd contributed scholarship fund to Yayasan Ilmu Sarawak to enable deserving individuals to pursue higher education in Korea and Sarawak, besides fostering educational opportunities and cross-cultural exchange.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate at the event.

Attendees will be entertained not only by local performers but also by artistes from Korea brought by OCIM.

Among the performers are Alu-Alu Band from Sarawak Cultural Village, Jaclyn Victor, and OCI Dream Ensembles – a Korean professional classical music performance group consisting of talented disabled individuals.

Moreover, there are also other performers such as the Nanta Group, a non-verbal performance that integrates traditional Korean Samulnori rhythms, and the main performer Kim Da Hyun, a famous singer, actor, and musician who is a star in the popular K-drama ‘Moving’.

Also present at the press conference on Friday were SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and its general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir, as well as OCIM president Choi Sung Kil, and its advisor Dr Kim Soo Yeon.