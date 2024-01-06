Sg Bedaun residential project: 126 households expected to move in by April, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Jan 6): A total of 126 households from Kampung Panglima Seman Lama, Kampung Semarang and Kampung Pulo Ulu are expected to move into the first phase of the Sungai Bedaun Housing Project by April this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The first phase of this housing project is nearly complete. There are 209 units of houses built and we expect 126 households to move in here by April this year.

“The second phase will involve 217 units,” he said when met during a site visit today.

Abang Johari said the project site, which is located near the Santubong bridge along Jalan Sultan Tengah, was meant to accommodate family members of those affected by the Darul Hana redevelopment.

“The Sungai Bedaun Housing Project is developed for the extended family members of the core families who have been placed at the Darul Hana redevelopment project. They are placed at Sungai Bedau instead of at Darul Hana because they have their own families,” he said.

He also revealed that those placed at Sungai Bedaun will receive a RM10,000 housing deposit subsidy from the state government, as the residential properties being built here are for the low-income group and those eligible under the Housing Project for the Hardcore Poor.

According to the premier, the price of these low-cost houses is offered below market price and range from RM99,500 to RM120,000 per unit.

“For a house with an area of 750 square feet, the price will be RM99,500 while a house with an area of 850 square feet costs RM120,000. Each house has three rooms and two bathrooms.

“Homeowners can extend their house without having to get approval from the city council, but the extension must follow the floor plan that has been provided,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications (Utility) and Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi; Sarawak Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi; Housing Development Corporation chairman Abdul Yakub Arbi and Land Custody and Development Authority general manager Datu Monaliza Zaidel.