Sibu MP’s service centre goods subsidy programme receives overwhelming response

SIBU (Jan 6): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre saw overwhelming response for its goods subsidy programme, with 1,200 sets of food items were prepared for the occasion.

Each set comprised 10kg rice, 1kg Milo, 30 organic eggs, 1kg cooking oil, one pack of instant noodles (containing five packets), biscuits and 1kg sugar.

Under this programme, the set can be purchased at a subsidised price of RM55 instead of the normal price of RM80.85.

Some members of the public came as early as 7am, even though the programme started at 9am.

One of them, Fadzlee Yusuf, said he arrived at Star Mega Mall at 7am and started queuing up. He came early all the way from Jalan Ulu Lanang to avoid long queues.

The private-sector worker was of the opinion this subsidy programme will go a long way to lessen his burden.

“As we all know, prices of goods have risen relatively high compared to previous times. I am very thankful to YB Oscar Ling for this programme and hope it can be continued. This programme will help to lessen the burden on my daily expenses,” he said.

Melanie Akong from Tanjung Penasu echoed Fadzlee’s views, and hoped Ling will continue to roll out such programmes.

She came at around 7.30am after learning about this programme from her sister.

“This is the second time that I attended such programme. Yes, it will definitely lessen my burden as the food items are available at a subsidised price,” she said.

Tuai Rumah Dick Ijau from Mile 8, Jalan Oya too gave a thumbs up for the programme.

He also praised the unity government’s efforts to lower the airline fare for those returning to Sabah and Sarawak for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

He was referring to Ling’s speech earlier regarding Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s announcement that from now until Feb 15, AirAsia will offer travellers flying back to Sabah and Sarawak fixed ticket prices for the festive period.

Another member of the public Goh Kuong Tiong hoped Ling will continue to roll out the subsidy programme so more people can be assisted.

“I also hope the organiser can consider setting up a special counter for people with disabilities as, for example, those who suffered from stroke will find it challenging to join the queue.”

Meanwhile, Ling opined the 1,200 sets prepared today was sufficient to cater for the programme today.

“The normal price is RM80.85, and they only need to pay RM55. For families with small children or elderly folk needing milk powder priced RM20 and above, we will give a rebate,” he said.

According to him, the subsidy programme usually draws in large crowds but he felt the crowd was manageable as the venue was spacious.