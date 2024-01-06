SRDC focuses on improving municipal services this year

SIBU (Jan 6): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) aims to improve its municipal services for the community, especially those in the rural areas, in alignment with its 2024 goals.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said all problems faced by the rural residents ought to be voiced to SRDC councillors, instead of uploading the issues on social media.

“Every day, we face numerous complaints and issues on the ground. For this year, under my leadership, we must focus on (improving) the municipal services,” he said when met by reporters during the SRDC calendars’ distribution programme at Sibu Jaya Tamu here yesterday.

Adding on, Sempurai called on all councillors to always go to the ground to better understand the problems and issues faced by the residents.

“I’d like to advise the newly-appointed councillors to meet the residents and effectively tackle the issues rather than merely sitting in the office or joining meetings without knowing the real issues faced by the residents,” he said.

Some 2000 SRDC calendars which contained the contact numbers and information of SRDC councillors were distributed to the Sibu Jaya residents.

This initiative, he said, was to facilitate effective communication between the community and the local council.

Also present during the calendar distribution drive were councillor Ng Siang Wei, councillor Kevin Lau and others.